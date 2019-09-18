Crime
September 18, 2019 9:35 pm

Peel police upgrade attempted murder charge against husband after Brampton woman’s death

By Global News

Police say emergency crews were called to the home before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

John Hanley / Global News
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Peel Regional Police say a man charged with attempted murder will have his charge upgraded now that his wife has died.

Police initially charged the 64-year-old man on Monday after his wife was found in a home in Brampton with life-threatening injuries.

They say the 58-year-old woman died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation, and police say they will upgrade the charges against the accused.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

The woman’s death marks the 20th homicide in Peel region this year.
