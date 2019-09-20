Suspect allegedly steals vehicle in Brampton with children inside, youths let out short time later

Peel Regional Police say they’re looking for a male suspect who allegedly stole a car in Brampton with two young children, who were let out a short time later.

Police said officers were called to the Eastbourne Drive and Clark Boulevard area, near Earnscliffe Recreation Centre just before 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson told Global News the suspect got in the dark blue BMW after a woman stepped out of the vehicle. The accused started to drive away and stopped to let the children out of the car.

Officers said the vehicle took off northbound on Eastbourne Drive.

Police said the children and the woman weren’t injured in the incident.

STOLEN AUTO:

– Eastbourne Drive / Clark Blvd #Brampton

– 1 male suspect stole vehicle near a Rec Centre with 2 young children in it

– Suspect let children out & fled area towards Clark Blvd

– No physical injuries sustained

– Suspect male, black , late teens

– C/R 7:09pm pic.twitter.com/4GnwMSI93b — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 20, 2019