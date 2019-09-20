2 teens stabbed in fight near Brampton high school, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say two teens were stabbed in a fight near a Brampton high school Friday morning.

Police said officers received a call at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a “large group of youths” fighting at the back of a plaza not far from St. Augustine Catholic Secondary School, in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Dusk Drive.

In a tweet, officers said two male teens suffered stab wounds in the incident and are both in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said multiple suspects fled the area before officers arrived and added that multiple vehicles may have been involved.

Schools in the area have been put in hold and secure while police investigate.

UPDATE:

– Schools in hold and secure are as follows:

– St. Agustine PES

– Copeland PES

– Churchville PES

– St. Brigid CES

– St. Monica CES — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 20, 2019