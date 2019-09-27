World
September 27, 2019 8:33 pm
Updated: September 27, 2019 8:34 pm

Youth rally around the world in global climate strike

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Thousands of youth from around the world took to the streets Friday in protest of climate change.

From Ghana to the Philippines, South Korea to Mexico, protestors were united in demanding change from political and business leaders over their approach to the growing climate crisis.

Friday’s protests were the second global movement after a first worldwide strike last Friday, which was followed by a United Nations emergency climate summit a few days later.

Organizers from environmentalist group 350.org estimated Friday more than 6.6 million protestors have participated in demonstrations throughout the week.

The strike began in New Zealand on Friday with an estimated 170,000 people, or 3.5 per cent of the country’s entire population.

Local media reported around 40,000 people showed up in Wellington, where students delivered a petition to the national parliament requesting the government declare a climate emergency.

Students take part in a “Fridays for Future” march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in Kolkata

Students take part in a “Fridays for Future” march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Fridays for Future march in Buenos Aires

A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Fridays for Future march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 27, 2019. The placard reads: ” The other fights don’t make sense if the planet goes to hell.” REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Fridays for Future march in Buenos Aires

A woman wears a gas mask as she participates in a Fridays for Future march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Greek students and activists of environmental organisations hold placards and shout slogans during a Global Climate Strike rally of the movement Fridays for Future in Athens

Greek students and activists of environmental organisations hold placards and shout slogans during a Global Climate Strike rally of the movement Fridays for Future in Athens, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Fridays for Future Earth Strike in Vienna

Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Demonstrators protest during a climate change strike in front of the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi

Demonstrators protest during a climate change strike in front of the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv

People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv, Israel September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad


In Seoul, South Korea, about 500 students marched towards the presidential Blue House after a downtown rally and urged the government to address climate change, who they say so far gets at ‘F’ for their action.

“I believe government action will change only if the voice of young people are heard because we’re the ones … who are going to be the greatest victims of a climate crisis,” said 15-year-old Kim Do-hyeon, who was one of the organizers.

The strikes are inspired by the activism of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who began the movement #FridaysForFuture. Thunberg marched in Montreal on Friday, along Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The protests aim to “kickstart renewed action [on climate change] all over the world,” according to the Global Climate Strike website, with the ultimate aim for the world to eventually transition from fossil fuels to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The movement’s influence even reached Russia, where there are strict protest laws. About 85 protesters in Moscow held up red and white fabric to spell the words “Act Now” in front of Russia’s main government building.

Russia announced earlier this month it would join the 2015 Paris Agreement to fight climate change — one of the last countries to do so. The country is the fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world.

Turnout in the Netherlands exceeded organizers’ expectations, with about 35,000 Dutch children joining. Police were forced to reroute the march in The Hague to a more spacious location.

A participant holds a drawing depicting Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a protest march to call for action against climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019.

REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Protesters clearly were inspired by Thunberg, holding up pictures of her and placards reading: “For the Greta good,” “Don’t be a fossil fool,” and “You will die of old age, we will die of climate change.”

Tensions flared up in Lisbon, Portugal, where police removed hundreds of protesters mostly affiliated with the more extreme Extinction Rebellion group, who blocked one of the city’s main arteries.

Extinction Rebellion activists attend a protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal, September 27, 2019.

REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

In April, Extinction Rebellion’s protests in London, England, over 11 days caused disruption, with the group saying it was the biggest act of civil disobedience in recent British history.

Police also interacted with protesters in Poland after they blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw by chaining themselves to a tent.

Milan, Italy, chose a visceral way to show the effects of climate change, with a giant model globe literally bursting into flames as tens of thousands looked on.

Students set fire to a replica of the planet Earth during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Milan, northern Italy, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The protests are inspired by Thunberg, who spoke to world leaders at a United Nations summit this week. ()

Nicola Marfisi/ANSA via AP

Celebrities joined the youth, too. Actor Javier Bardem attended rallies in San Sebastian, Spain, and promoted a documentary he worked on with Greenpeace.

Protests were relatively small in the U.S. compared to last week’s estimated turnout of 250,000 in New York. Only a handful were spotted outside the United Nations, according to local media.

Nevertheless, Thunberg in Montreal said the protesters should be proud of themselves.

“The people have spoken. And we will continue to speak until our leaders listen and act. We are the change and change is coming.”

– With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

