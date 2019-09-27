Montreal’s climate strike through photographs

Montrealers across the island and the outskirts reunited Friday to march in the climate change strike alongside Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old started the weekly school strike Fridays for Future over a year ago calling for action on climate change.

According to organizers, an estimated 500, 000 people marched in the streets of Montreal, marking it the largest strike in the city’s history, said Mayor Valérie Plante.

Mayor Plante handed Thunberg the keys to the City of Montreal following the march.

READ MORE: ‘We will not be bystanders’: Greta Thunberg leads hundreds of thousands at Montreal climate march

According to many activist groups, around 860 cities around the world planned demonstrations for Sept. 27.

Concordia University, Dawson College, John Abbott, Cégep du Vieux Montréal and the Commission scolaire de Montreal were among the academic institutions that cancelled classes for students to attend the strike Friday.

READ MORE: Seniors at Montreal climate change march push for a clean planet for future generations

Montreal’s public transit was free on Friday, Sept. 27, for the climate march, Plante announced Wednesday.

More than 140 climate protests were planned across Canada. The climate march was also attended by several federal party leaders.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise