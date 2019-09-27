Canada
September 27, 2019 6:57 pm
Updated: September 27, 2019 7:28 pm

Montreal’s climate strike through photographs

By Reporter  Global News

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montrealers across the island and the outskirts reunited Friday to march in the climate change strike alongside Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old started the weekly school strike Fridays for Future over a year ago calling for action on climate change.

According to organizers, an estimated 500, 000 people marched in the streets of Montreal, marking it the largest strike in the city’s history, said Mayor Valérie Plante.

Demonstrators take part in the Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the climate strike, in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Mayor Plante handed Thunberg the keys to the City of Montreal following the march.

Greta Thunberg receiving the key to the City of Montreal from Mayor Valerie Plante.

Aalia Adam / Global News

Protesters on stage at the end of the climate change protest in Montreal on Sept. 27, 2019.

Tim Sargeant / Global News

Seniors striking for a better planet for their grandchildren.

Olivia O'Malley / Global News

A sign at Montreal’s climate march on Sept. 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Matthew Naoufal

According to many activist groups, around 860 cities around the world planned demonstrations for Sept. 27.

Concordia University, Dawson College, John Abbott, Cégep du Vieux Montréal and the Commission scolaire de Montreal were among the academic institutions that cancelled classes for students to attend the strike Friday.

Montrealers of all ages marching in the climate change strike in downtown Montreal on Sept. 27, 2019.

Tim Sargeant / Global News

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Signs at the climate march in Quebec City on Sept. 27, 2019.

Jean-Vincent Verville / Global News

Montreal’s public transit was free on Friday, Sept. 27, for the climate march, Plante announced Wednesday.

Protesters at the Quebec City climate change strike Sept. 27, 2019.

Jean-Vincent Verville / Global News

More than 140 climate protests were planned across Canada. The climate march was also attended by several federal party leaders.

 

 

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

