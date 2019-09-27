Winnipeg Jets reduce their ranks by another five players

The Winnipeg Jets roster now stands at 28 following the signing of Patrik Laine to a two-year deal for 13.5 million dollars, and the assignment of five players to the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Among the players dropped off the big team roster were 2016 and 2017 first round picks, Logan Stanley and Kristian Vesalainen. They were joined by defenceman Cameron Schilling and forwards Michael Spacek and Andrei Chibisov. Schilling must clear NHL waivers before he is eligible to report to the Moose.

Still on the Jets roster are teenagers David Gustafsson and Ville Heinola, along with number three goalie Eric Comrie and forwards JC Lipon and CJ Suess.

Restricted free agent Kyle Connor and suspended veteran defenceman Dustin Byfuglien could also return to action ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline for all 31 NHL teams to declare their 23 player rosters before the start of the regular season Oct. 2.

The Jets open their schedule with a four game road trip that will begin on Thursday against former team mate Jacob Trouba and the NY Rangers.

