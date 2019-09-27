Winnipeg Jets make two-year, $13.5 million pact with Patrik Laine

After months of speculation, the Winnipeg Jets and star winger Patrik Laine have come to terms on a contract extension.

Laine has re-signed with the team on a two-year, $13.5 million deal, with a $6.75 million average annual value.

The second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Laine had been skating with Swiss club SC Bern while he waited on a new contract.

With the Finnish star, 21, locked up for the next two years, the Jets’ focus will turn to Kyle Connor, also a restricted free agent, who is still without a contract.]

Annnnd Mark Chipman makes it official. While speaking at Winnipeg Chamber luncheon, he confirms Patrik Laine will be back. @NHLJets contract signed #nhl — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) September 27, 2019

Teammate Dustin Byfuglien’s future with the Jets is also in question, as the all-star defenceman is reportedly mulling retirement.

The Jets kick off the 2019-20 regular season Oct. 3 on the road against the New York Rangers.

