Sports
September 27, 2019 1:55 pm
Updated: September 27, 2019 1:57 pm

Winnipeg Jets make two-year, $13.5 million pact with Patrik Laine

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Jets player Patrik Laine, from Finland, during a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Ab.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

After months of speculation, the Winnipeg Jets and star winger Patrik Laine have come to terms on a contract extension.

Laine has re-signed with the team on a two-year, $13.5 million deal, with a $6.75 million average annual value.

READ MORE: ‘It was an easy choice’: Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine joins Swiss club

The second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Laine had been skating with Swiss club SC Bern while he waited on a new contract.

With the Finnish star, 21, locked up for the next two years, the Jets’ focus will turn to Kyle Connor, also a restricted free agent, who is still without a contract.]

Teammate Dustin Byfuglien’s future with the Jets is also in question, as the all-star defenceman is reportedly mulling retirement.

The Jets kick off the 2019-20 regular season Oct. 3 on the road against the New York Rangers.

WATCH: Winnipeg pastor wins $1M prize thanks to Patrik Laine

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dustin Byfuglien
Hockey
Jets
Kyle Connor
NHL
Patrik Laine
restricted free agent
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.