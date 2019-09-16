‘It was an easy choice’: Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine joins Swiss club

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has a new team during his contract impasse with the NHL club.

SC Bern of the Swiss Hockey League announced Laine will train with their club during his contract stalemate with the Jets.

The 21-year-old Laine is currently a restricted free agent.

“I was thinking about it with my agent that it would be a good idea to maybe come here, and practice,” Laine told SCB-TV. “I know three of the four coaches here. I’ve been playing in their teams before. So it was an easy decision to come here, and obviously a great organization, great city. So it was an easy choice to come here.”

The head coach of SC Bern is Kari Jalonen. Laine played for him while he was the head coach of the Finnish National Team at the World Championship.

Laine is coming off his third straight 30-goal season with the Jets. He had 30 goals with 20 assists while appearing in all 82 games last season. He is one of the Jets’ two remaining restricted free agents as Kyle Connor is also still without a contract.

The Jets open their pre-season schedule on Monday night in Edmonton.