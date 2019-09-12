Sports
September 12, 2019 11:47 am

Defenceman Josh Morrissey signs eight-year extension with Winnipeg Jets

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) shoots during practice prior to their first round of NHL playoff action against the St. Louis Blues in Winnipeg, Monday, April 8, 2019

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg Jets star Josh Morrissey is planning on wearing Winnipeg Jets colours for a long time.

The defenceman, drafted 13th overall by the team in the 2013 NHL Draft, signed an eight-year extension with the Jets with an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Morrissey, 24, is headed into his fourth full season with the Jets after setting career highs in assists, points and ice time last season.

The 6’0″, 195 lb Calgary native was the recipient of the team’s Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19 for his perseverance, dedication and hard work.

