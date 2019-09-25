Winnipeg Jets cut 13 players

After 12 days of training camp the Winnipeg Jets finally made their first major round of cuts.

The Jets announced they’ve reduced their training camp roster by 13 players. Six players were reassigned directly to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose including goalie Mikhail Berdin, defencemen Leon Gawanke, Luke Green and Johnathan Kovacevic, along with forwards Jansen Harkins, and Skyler McKenzie.

Five more players were released from tryout contracts: goalie Adam Carlson, defenceman Jacob Cederholm, and forwards Cole Maier, Emile Poirier, and Kristian Reichel will now all report to the Moose.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames ground Winnipeg Jets 2-0 in pre-season tilt

Forwards Seth Griffith and Logan Shaw were placed on waivers and will be assigned to the Moose if they’re not claimed by another team.

🎥Head Coach Paul Maurice on Jack Roslovic, the first round of training camp cuts, the final two preseason games, and much more. pic.twitter.com/fz4q0Ts8ny — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 25, 2019

The Jets now have 32 players left in training camp, including 18 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goalies. They’re still nine players away from the 23-man roster limit for opening night, and they would have cut even more if not for a few players being a little nicked up.

“The numbers were based on, they’re not even injuries, some of the things we’re dealing with in our room,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.

“We want to make sure we have only healthy bodies in our lineup. Being really, really cautious with any of the NHL’ers that we know are going to be on the team.

“I’d like to get pretty close to our lineup for the last game in Minny, so we kept enough to make sure we dress a full healthy roster.”

READ MORE: Jets suspend Byfuglien in cap space move

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was pulled from Tuesday’s game, but it was purely a precautionary measure.

“He ended up feeling better after the game than I think he did before,” Maurice said.

“So we’re planning on putting him on the ice unless something happens today and it tightens up. So we’re not worried about that one at all.”

The Jets have just a pair of pre-season games remaining with the Edmonton Oilers up next on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

WATCH: (Sept. 18) Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Post Game Reaction