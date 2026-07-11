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Sports

Newcomer Dru Brown leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to 2nd straight win

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 11, 2026 12:33 am
3 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dru Brown (4) hands off to Brady Oliveira (20) during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg on Friday, July 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dru Brown (4) hands off to Brady Oliveira (20) during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg on Friday, July 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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No Zach. No problem.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won a second straight game without starting quarterback Zach Collaros as they picked up a 30-21 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium.

Making his first start with the Bombers since 2023, quarterback Dru Brown completed all but six of his passes in throwing for 339 yards, while Trey Vaval had a club record 129-yard missed field goal return touchdown and the Bombers won their second game in a row.

It was the Bombers first win on home field this season as they avoided their first three-game home losing streak since 2016.

Collaros missed the game with a neck injury after getting knocked out in the second quarter last week. Brown was recently acquired in a trade with the Ottawa RedBlacks after losing his starting job.

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“It feels good,” said Brown. “I’m happy to be somewhere that I really enjoy and that my family loves, with guys that believe in me. It’s hard to kinda put it into words but I’m glad I could do my part tonight in executing the plan.”

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Dru Brown Interview – July 10'
RAW: Blue Bombers Dru Brown Interview – July 10

Brown completed 25 of his 31 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

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“I think he made it look easier than it really is,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “He works his ass off. This isn’t luck. This isn’t, oh he’s been in the system. This is a guy who puts in a tremendous amount of time.”

Ontaria Wilson was their leading receiver after making 10 catches for 133 yards but also had a costly fumble. The Bombers had three turnovers in all.

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It was the first time this season the Argos were held to under 30 points as Chad Kelly passed for 320 yards for Toronto.

“The back end played amazing,” said Willie Jefferson. “We let them score a couple times, miscommunication in the back end, which happens, especially with the loud crowd and things like that. But like I said, we are going to be better. We can do better.

“The defensive back end played a really good game. The linebackers closed on the check downs and things like that. The defensive line was getting after him.”

The Bombers were technically the road team after the Argos lost use of their stadium for the World Cup.

Tim White scored a first quarter touchdown for Winnipeg as they jumped out to a 13-0 lead.

Toronto’s Samuel Hicks and Tyler Kahmann scored the next two touchdowns as the Argos made it a one score game late in the third quarter.

Vaval fumbled a punt in the fourth quarter but immediately made up for his mistake by returning a missed field goal for a touchdown to give the Bombers a two TD lead.

Makai Polk had a 15-yard touchdown right before the three-minute warning to get within eight points. But a single point on a Bombers missed field goal was enough to secure the win for the blue and gold.

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With 82 yards receiving, Nic Demski passed Perry Tuttle for sixth place on the Bombers all-time receiving list.

The Bombers improved to 3-2 and will now hit the road to the face the Ottawa RedBlacks next Sunday.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – July 10'
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – July 10

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