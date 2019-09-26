Variety Week 2019 kicks off on Global BC

Join us from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for the fourth annual Variety Week on Global BC.

Throughout the week we will be showcasing the amazing work Variety — the Children’s Charity does around the province, helping kids with special needs and their families.

Throughout the week’s newscasts, Global BC viewers will be introduced to families who Variety has helped and will see first-hand how their lives have changed as a result. In addition, viewers will learn how to set up their own fundraising page online allowing individuals, groups and corporate teams to connect with friends, families and colleagues in support of children with special needs and their families province wide.

“As the grant applications continue to rise each year, we hope to be able to continue to help as many children with special needs as we can,” Variety BC CEO Cally Wesson said. “Our goal during this year’s five-day campaign is to help 60 kids per day, which coincides with the height of our Ferris wheel. We’re encouraging everyone to come down and ride the wheel while at the same time, helping us reach our goal!”

Our week-long programming will wrap up with the Variety Week Wrap Party on Friday, Oct. 4 at Sunset Beach in Vancouver (by the concession stand).

Global News Hour at 6 will be broadcasting live from the finale, as will CKNW’s The Lynda Steele Show, which will be live from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Come ride the giant 60-foot Ferris wheel (by donation), and also enjoy a number of free activities for the kids throughout the day, starting at 12 p.m.

“Supporting Variety is a huge part of Global BC’s commitment to helping children with special needs throughout BC,” said Kenton Boston, VP news and information, Corus Entertainment, Western Canada. “We’re looking forward to a successful week and are eager for our viewers to see first-hand how their donations truly make a difference in the lives of not just the kids but their families as well.”

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as online at variety.bc.ca or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution. Donations can also be made in person at Variety Week’s wrap party.