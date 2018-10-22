Variety Week 2018

Variety Week
October 22, 2018 2:43 pm

Variety Week on Global BC 2018: Day 1

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Give your support to Variety Week and the kids around B.C. that are helped through Variety.

Variety the Children's Charity
We’re kicking off our third-annual Variety Week on Global BC today, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety.

To donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety, call 310-KIDS to give or donate online.

You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

READ MORE: Variety Week’s wrap party is bringing a 60-foot Ferris Wheel to downtown Vancouver

On Friday, Variety will be hosting its Wrap Party in Robson Square in downtown Vancouver and for the first time ever, Vancouver will be host to a 60-foot Ferris Wheel.

It will be installed at Robson Square from noon to 7 p.m.

WATCH: Michael Newman talks to one of the families that has benefited from the work done by Variety, the Children’s Charity, and gives a preview of what to expect for the third annual Variety Week.

WATCH: As part of her Magic Moment on the 2018 Show of Hearts, Ainsley received a Bike from Variety BC. The new bike will help strengthen Ainsley’s core and her legs. We catch up with Ainsley and her mom Mary as they take Ainsley’s new wheels for a spin around the park.

