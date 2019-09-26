Crime
September 26, 2019 12:27 pm

Teen boy stabbed in Toronto’s east end, suffers serious injuries

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say a teenage boy has serious, potentially has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the city’s east end on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the Pape and Strathcona avenues area, just south of Danforth Avenue, at around 11:27 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a boy in his teens was stabbed in his torso. Paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said there is no suspect information.

