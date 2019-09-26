Crime
Teen stabbed at east-end Toronto high school: police

The school was placed in lockdown following the incident.

Toronto police say a teen has been stabbed at a high school in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Neil McNeil High School in the area of Victoria Park and Bracken avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim, who is a male and believed to be a student, was found inside the school, though it’s unclear exactly where the stabbing occurred.

His injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.

More to come.

