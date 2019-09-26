Teen stabbed at east-end Toronto high school: police
Toronto police say a teen has been stabbed at a high school in the city’s east end.
Police said they were called to Neil McNeil High School in the area of Victoria Park and Bracken avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
READ MORE: Teen boy stabbed in Toronto’s east end, suffers serious injuries
A police spokesperson told Global News the victim, who is a male and believed to be a student, was found inside the school, though it’s unclear exactly where the stabbing occurred.
His injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.
The school was placed in lockdown following the incident.
More to come.
Stabbing:
Victoria Park Ave / Bracken Ave
– a teenage boy has been stabbed.
– units are OS at school
– boy has been taken to hospital w serious injs, does not appear to be life threatening at this time
– school placed in lockdown as a precaution, no other injs#GO1855131^adc
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.