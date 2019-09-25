Halifax police arrest man, 27, following stabbing on Herring Cove Road

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 200 block of Herring Cove Road just before 5:15 p.m.

Police say they arrived to find a 48-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At around 6:55 p.m., police say the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers say the investigation is in its early stages and limited details are currently available.