Police investigating ‘suspicious circumstance’ involving man, girl at Lawrencetown horse stable

Police are looking to identify a man and a girl who visited a horse stable in Lawrencetown in connection with an investigation into a “suspicious circumstance.”

Nova Scotia RCMP say an older man and a girl between the ages of seven and 10 arrived at the stable in a van at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the girl walked around the stables and spoke with staff while the man stayed in the van.

“After speaking with staff, the girl returned to the van,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Staff approached the van and asked the man to leave. The vehicle then left the area.”

Police now wish to speak with the man and check on the girl’s well-being.

The man is described as a thin, older white man with long grey hair. He was wearing thick-rimmed glasses and a black ball cap.

The girl is described as having red hair and freckles. She was wearing a purple velvet riding helmet and was carrying a small riding crop.

The vehicle is described as a full-size older model (possibly 1992) black van. It was rusty and had paint peeling off.

Police say the girl and the man have visited the same stable previously, between six to 12 months ago.

They may frequent other horse stables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.