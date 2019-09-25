Northwestern New Brunswick man sought by police on several warrants

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man from northwestern New Brunswick who is wanted on several warrants.

New Brunswick RCMP say Scott Tony Francoeur of Saint-André, N.B., is wanted on three warrants for break and enter, mischief and failing to appear in court.

The warrants were issued in Edmundston provincial court on Sept. 3, according to police, and efforts to apprehend him have so far been unsuccessful.

Francoeur is charged with breaking into a trailer in the Local Service District of Drummond in August 2018, and with mischief in connection with an incident in March 2019, during which damage was done to a vehicle.

Francoeur is described as five-feet-10-inches and 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Scott Tony Francoeur’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

