Fredericton police looking for potentially armed 32-year-old man
Fredericton police are hoping to locate a man who is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police say 32-year-old Robby Mitchell Polchies, of Fredericton, may be armed and should be considered dangerous.
“Please do not approach, and his whereabouts should be reported to police immediately,” police said in a press release.
Officers are asking anyone with information about Polchies to contact them at 460-2300.
