Canada
August 12, 2019 2:00 pm

Fredericton police looking for potentially armed 32-year-old man

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Robby Mitchell Polchies is wanted by Fredericton police.

Fredericton police
Fredericton police are hoping to locate a man who is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say 32-year-old Robby Mitchell Polchies, of Fredericton, may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

“Please do not approach, and his whereabouts should be reported to police immediately,” police said in a press release.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Polchies to contact them at 460-2300.

 

