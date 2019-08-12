Fredericton police looking for potentially armed 32-year-old man

Fredericton police are hoping to locate a man who is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say 32-year-old Robby Mitchell Polchies, of Fredericton, may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

“Please do not approach, and his whereabouts should be reported to police immediately,” police said in a press release.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Polchies to contact them at 460-2300.