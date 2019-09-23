Crowdfunding campaign hopes to add extra incentive to help find missing N.B. man

The friends and family of a 21-year-old Miramichi, N.B., man who hasn’t been seen in months are hoping an online crowdfunding campaign will act as further incentive for someone to come forward with information.

Brandon Martin hasn’t been seen since May 22 near Water Street in Chatham, N.B. The Miramichi Police Force has said it is treating his disappearance as suspicious.

Ground search and rescue teams have conducted searches within Miramichi and along the shorelines of the Miramichi River, but they’ve been unable to find him.

Police have said they believe members of the public have “vital” information that could help locate Martin.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest, but Martin’s family is looking to add to that total.

“It has been more than 4 months since Brandon has gone missing and it is more than alarming for his friends and family who know Brandon,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“We feel that there may be someone out there that knows something about this case and would be compelled to come forward with a larger reward.”

A previous plea for information from Martin’s mother, Natacha Daigle, indicated Martin has an 18-month-old daughter named Leah.

The GoFundMe page, with a current goal of $10,000, states that any extra money raised through the crowdfunding campaign will go towards Leah’s future education and needs.

The campaign was started on Monday and raised over $3,000 in less than five hours.