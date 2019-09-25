Crime
September 25, 2019 1:35 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP arrest wanted man after four months at large

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Morgan MacDonald

Saint John Police Force
A man who has been at large on a federal parole warrant for four months, and also has several outstanding provincial warrants, was arrested on Monday in Truro, N.S.

Police said members of the RCMP and Truro Police Service arrested Morgan MacDonald, 31, on Curtis Drive at 9:30 a.m.

MacDonald was hiding in a vacant apartment and struggled briefly with police during the arrest.

Police said MacDonald is charged with being unlawfully at large.

He was taken to Truro provincial court on Tuesday and was then turned over to Correctional Service Canada.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

