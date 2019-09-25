Assault charge laid after woman found injured in Saskatoon park

Police say they have made an arrest after a woman was found injured in a Saskatoon park on Tuesday night.

An assault was reported in the area of Edmonton Avenue and 33rd Street West at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to a press release.

On their way to the scene, officers were told a man had assaulted the woman before he drove away in a Chevrolet Equinox, which was involved in a collision at Circle Drive and 33rd Street West.

The driver of the SUV ran away from the crash scene, Saskatoon police said.

A canine track led police to a backyard in the 900-block of Avenue U South where a 59-year-old man was located.

He refused to comply with officer commands and a police dog was used to bring him into custody, officers said. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries caused by dog bites. He was later taken to police detention.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man from Onion Lake, Sask., is facing charges of dangerous driving and assault.