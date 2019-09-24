Fort Erie mother hailed ‘hero’ after giving life to save drowning son

Bob Steckley, who has lived on the Niagara River for more than two years, is more thankful than ever that he keeps a life-jacket by the front door.

“I grabbed the life-jacket, jumped in and swam to them,” he said, recalling his quick action when he saw panic in the water outside his Fort Erie home Friday evening.

Choking back tears, Steckley explained when he got closer he realized two people were drowning.

“I could see a little boy clinging to his mother. She was face down in the water. The little boy was obviously panicked and he climbed on top of me when I got to him,” he said.

Struggling to swim, Steckley said he was able to get the pair to shore where he began CPR.

“I pulled the women up on the flat rocks and yelled for someone to call 9-1-1,” he told Global News, breaking down in tears.

“We did what we could, but she didn’t make it.”

Loved ones said 29-year—old Amanda Martin died in hospital. Her five-year-old son survived. Days after the incident, questions still swirl as to what lead up to the tragedy.

Police said the first calls came in around 6:30 p.m. on Friday for three people in distress in the river. That third person has been identified as Martin’s 28-year-old fiancé Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks.

Witnesses said they saw Brooks running down Jarvis Street with a child before cutting over a block and running towards the water. Once he reached the river, they said he jumped over the break wall with the boy. Martin, who wasn’t far behind, jumped in after them. That’s when witnesses told Global News Brooks let go of the child.

Brooks, who was known to police, was wanted for breach of probation and attempted murder of the child. On Saturday, his body was found in the river.

“The last thing she said to the little boy was, ‘Get on my back,’” Steckley said.

“[Martin] is a hero. She gave her life to save her son.”

The little boy is now out of hospital and recovering.

Martin also leaves behind a daughter. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was set up to help care for the children and it has already surpassed it’s $15,000 goal.