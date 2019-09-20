Crime
September 20, 2019 10:35 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 10:57 pm

Woman in critical condition, man missing after incident in Fort Erie river with a child

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A woman is in critical condition and a man is missing after police say three people, including a child, were in distress in the Niagara River in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Phil Gavin said on Twitter that at around 6:30 p.m. Friday police received a report of three people seen in distress in the water.

Police say a bystander observed the incident and rescued the 29-year-old woman and a young child from the water.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, along with the child who needed assessment.

The 28-year-old man has been identified as Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks. Police say there are reasonable grounds for his arrest, related to criminal negligence in relation to the child. He remains missing and was last seen in the Niagara River, according to police.

Police and detectives are currently investigating the scene. Water vessels and a helicopter have been deployed.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Jarvis St. and Niagara Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. to contact police at 905-688-4111.

Fort Erie is directly across the river from Buffalo, N.Y.

