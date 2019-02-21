Canada
Police searching for missing Fort Erie man

Rory Stuart has been reported missing in Fort Erie and police say there are concerns for his well-being.

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man from Fort Erie.

Police say 19-year-old Rory Stuart was last seen on Saturday, when he was on foot in the area of Ridge Road North and the Friendship Trail.

However, police say his present whereabouts remain unknown and there are concerns for his well-being.

They are asking business owners and the public who reside in the area where Stuart was last seen to search their properties and outside buildings for any sign of him.

If located please contact the Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111 “dispatch”.

