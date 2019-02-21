Police searching for missing Fort Erie man

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man from Fort Erie.

Police say 19-year-old Rory Stuart was last seen on Saturday, when he was on foot in the area of Ridge Road North and the Friendship Trail.

However, police say his present whereabouts remain unknown and there are concerns for his well-being.

They are asking business owners and the public who reside in the area where Stuart was last seen to search their properties and outside buildings for any sign of him.

If located please contact the Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111 “dispatch”.

Media Release: Missing Persons – Police Request Assistance in Locating Missing Person in Fort Er… – https://t.co/FvCKO3SQpu pic.twitter.com/b96YxRajWn — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) February 21, 2019

