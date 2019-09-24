Suspect sought in alleged downtown London assault, carjacking: police

London police are on the lookout for a suspect after a man was allegedly assaulted and carjacked at a downtown London intersection on Monday.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Waterloo and King streets, police said Tuesday. It’s alleged a man entered the passenger side of a stopped northbound vehicle and then produced a hatchet, telling the driver to go around the corner.

At the corner of York and Colborne streets, police said the driver tried to disarm the suspect when the vehicle came to a stop, but was allegedly punched several times in the face, sustaining minor injuries.

The driver exited, and the suspect drove south down Colborne, police said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian male between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately five-feet-10-inches, 140 pounds, with a full black beard and a bald or shaved head.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, running shoes, and a blue and orange baseball cap, possibly Detroit Tigers, investigators said.

The vehicle is described as a red 2007 Pontiac Solstace convertable with the Ontario plate BTZP671.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

