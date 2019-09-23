Crash involving dump truck near Thamesford leaves one with serious injuries: OPP

A collision involving a dump truck and a passenger vehicle south of Thamesford on Monday has left one person in hospital with serious injuries, Middlesex OPP said.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 64 and 17th Line, south of Thamesford, just outside of London, Ont.

Few details about the collision are known, including the cause, but police said the occupant of the passenger vehicle had to be extricated from the wreckage and remains in hospital.

As a result of the investigation, the intersection will be closed until further notice. The intersection remained closed as of 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).