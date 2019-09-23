Single vehicle crash claims life of Rodney man

OPP are investigating a single vehicle collision near Rodney that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man.

OPP, the West Elgin Fire Department, and St. Thomas Elgin paramedics responded to the scene on Pioneer Line near Kerr Road at around 2 p.m Sunday.

Investigators say a lone eastbound vehicle went off the roadway, entered the ditch, and struck a tree on the north side of the road.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle, and taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

He’s been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Byers of Rodney.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.