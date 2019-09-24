‘You know it’s time’: Lords baseball head coach retiring after 28 seasons

The man who helped start and lead Durham College’s baseball program is calling it a career after this season.

Sam Dempster has left an impact on players in the region for nearly three decades.

“I’m 72, I feel like I’m 12 right here,” said Dempster, the Lords baseball team’s head coach.

Baseball has been a big part of Dempster’s life. This is his 28th season coaching the Durham College Lords.

“You feel it inside, you know it’s time to turn it over to someone younger. Just enjoying it like I did the last 27 and it’s just baseball, it’s not World War III or anything like that, it’s just a lot of fun,” said Dempster.

Earlier this season Dempster captured his 400th career win, a huge milestone considering when he took the reins back in 1992 there wasn’t even a league to play in.

“Baseball in general, college-wise, owes a lot to Sam Dempster in Ontario,” said Ken Babcock, Durham College’s athletic director. “His effort, dedication, constant belief that this was good, this could happen in Canada despite the weather, despite a lot of people who thought it couldn’t work.”

Curtis Hodgins, Ontario Tech Ridgebacks men’s hockey coach, was on that inaugural team.

“Sam was just so respected and so respectful of his athletes and never yelled, never screamed, just got his message across. Such a smart baseball man and just created a culture where you wanted to walk into it every day and be part of it,” said Hodgins.

That hasn’t changed over the years.

“He’s a fun-loving guy, he’s always one to make a joke, he’s always one to loosen the guys up but he can also lay the hammer down if he needs to and tell you what to improve, which is what I really respect,” said Jake Legros, Lords pitcher and infielder.

“What you see is what you get, very laid back,” said Colin Dempster, Sam’s Son and Lords’ baseball coach. “As long as you come and work hard for him every day, he’s going to work hard to help you guys out.”

Colin has been by his dad’s side coaching for almost 20 years, a time he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“It’s been an honour for me to walk beside him, learn from him, guidance, everything from on the diamond, off the diamond, I couldn’t have asked for a better guy,” said Colin.

Looking around Kinsmen Memorial Stadium, one of Dempster’s proudest moments is out on the outfield fence — the 2011 National Championship Banner. But more important than what the team did on the field, Dempster wants his legacy to be about the players and what they do off of it.

“It’s not what you get but what you leave behind. If I’m leaving good coaches behind, I’m happy,” said Sam Dempster.

Dempster’s last regular-season home game is coming up on Oct. 6th.