‘She wants to get better every day’: Australian hockey player joins Ridgebacks women’s team

The Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks are gearing up for a new season — and this year, the women’s hockey program has a player who has come all the way from Australia to be part of the team.

Playing the game she loves is a passion that has brought Emily Davis-Tope to Canada.

“I’ve only been here a week and a half, two weeks and I’m just loving it,” said Davis-Tope, Ridgebacks forward.

“Everyone’s so fun to be around, the team culture is obviously amazing and the facilities are exactly how I pictured.”

On the ice, her play stands out.

“She wants to get better every day,” said Justin Caruana, head coach of the Ridgebacks.

“She works her butt off every day and it’s a treat for myself as a coach to work with someone like that.”

“Super energetic, great skater, great hands — she is definitely going to be a huge asset to our team,” said Erin Ross, another forward with the team.

But off the ice, her teammates have noticed something’s missing.

“She didn’t have an accent,” said Ross.

Hockey isn’t very popular in Australia, and Emily didn’t start playing until she was nine years old. Two years ago, she moved to British Columbia for better competition.

Now, coming to Ontario Tech University is almost a homecoming of sorts.

“We moved to Australia when I was two and a half because I was born in Toronto and we’ve been living there for 16 years and then moved back for hockey,” she said. “My family is still there working and going to school.”

Bendigo is thousands of miles from Oshawa. It was a 14-hour flight to Vancouver and another five to Pearson International Airport.

Emily says it’s been hard being away from family, but she’s thrilled to be in Canada, living out her dream.

“I’d say Canadians are more polite, but just the atmosphere, like the cities remind me a lot of home,” Davis-Tope said. “Toronto reminds me of Melbourne; it’s pretty similar, honestly.”

While she may not play her first regular season game for the Ridgebacks for another month, when Emily wraps up her playing career at Ontario Tech University, she plans on going back to Australia to help grow the game down under.