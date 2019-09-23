Traffic
September 23, 2019 11:43 pm
Updated: September 23, 2019 11:48 pm

Calgary police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle and a 2nd vehicle

By Online journalist  Global News

Police said they were called to a crash at Peigan Trail and 36 Street S.E. at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Michael King/ Global News
A A

One person has died following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in southeast Calgary on Monday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to the scene at Peigan Trail and 36 Street S.E. at about 8:30 p.m. and that the intersection had been partially closed as they investigated.

Police did not say if the person killed was on the motorcycle or if they were in the other vehicle. It was not clear how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any other injuries.

Police said one person was taken into custody as a result of the crash but did not say why.

More to come…

Police said they were called to a crash at Peigan Trail and 36 Street S.E. at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Michael King/ Global News

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
36 Street S.E.
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
CPS
deadly crash
Deadly crash in southeast Calgary
Edmonton Traffic
Fatal Crash
Motorcycle Crash
Peigan Trail
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.