Calgary police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle and a 2nd vehicle

One person has died following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in southeast Calgary on Monday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to the scene at Peigan Trail and 36 Street S.E. at about 8:30 p.m. and that the intersection had been partially closed as they investigated.

Police did not say if the person killed was on the motorcycle or if they were in the other vehicle. It was not clear how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any other injuries.

BREAKING – FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH – @CalgaryPolice say one person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. Peigan Trail and 36 st SE is partially closed. Cops have one person in custody #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/1tJuvz69A6 — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) September 24, 2019

Police said one person was taken into custody as a result of the crash but did not say why.

