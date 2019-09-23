Booze, iPads and flowers: Junction neighbourhood businesses face ‘rash’ of break-and-enters

A cup of change — that’s all that a suspect stole from Timothy Pritchard’s Junction coffee shop, Noble.

But the damage is what is costing Prichard so much more.

“It’s around $500 every time … and even more for our bar door, which was over $1,000,” he told Global News.

Prichard owns two businesses on Bloor Street West. Since late 2018, he said there have been three break-and-enters. The most recent incident was on July 10 at his bar, The Gaslight.

“They are in so fast – they break in and they know that they are looking for,” said Prichard, who said he caught the people on camera but so far there have been no arrests.

And he isn’t the only one. Just doors away at Kibo, a Junction sushi restaurant, a picture of a suspect is plastered on the front door. On July 15 the establishment was hit as well, losing $500 and three tablets.

“It’s frustrating. It’s been like everyone in this area,” Kibo manager Hai Yoo told Global News, noting the investigation into that break-and-enter is also still open.

Coun. Ana Bailao said break-and-enters in 11 Division, which extends south to Roncesvalles from the Junction and Lambton-Baby Point east to Dufferin Grove, are up four per cent since last year.

“We have been noticing an increase in (commercial), garage and vehicle break-ins and we have been in touch with police,” Bailao said.

The fear of theft has spread all the way to Dupont street where coffee shop owner Carlos Flores said his place has also been broken into three times. The last instance was on Sept. 9.

“Even if they were caught it doesn’t replace the money that was spent on the doors or the money that was stolen,” he said.

Flores said he’s opted for new cameras and brighter lights to help the situation.

“We’ve gone up to even leaving the cash box in the window with the little flaps open to show that there is no money,” he said.

The improvements Flores made are a move recommended by Toronto police.

“We are definitely aware of the entries and are actively investigating them,” 11 Division Insp. Chris Boddy told Global News, adding there have been two near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue in the last two weeks.

One of the incidents was caught on security video. It was taken on Sept. 17 and it appears to show a suspect smashing the door to Cookie Martinez, a storefront next to Flores’ and stealing a laminator worth about $40. Days later, a brand new restaurant – Lucia — suffered a similar fate.

“We are working hard to put these people in jail and not long after they are back out on the street doing it again,” Boddy said.

It’s something Pritchard said he knows all too well. In April 2018, the first time Noble was hit, the suspect was cut by the glass. In March of 2019, that led to him being caught. He said he is concerned the burglar will be back.

“Our court system is frustrating. Even if they catch the person, they are back out in no time and free to do it again,” Pritchard said, adding he’s had everything from liquor to flowers stolen.

Custom print studio owner Dmitri Levanov, who has been running his business on Dupont street since 2010, said he is concerned his shop is next.

“It’s always the same story. The window is broken and some small item is taken like an iPad or something,” Levanov said, adding a break-in could mean an end to the business.

Pointing to a camera worth tens of thousands of dollars, he said the company that made it doesn’t exist anymore.

“So I would be dead in the water (if it was stolen). It would be a real disruption to my business,” Levanov said.

Some of the precautions being taken by owners include bringing expensive items home and installing up-to-date security equipment.

But Levanov said the community needs helps from the local authorities.

“Maybe it’s time to do something about it proactively … rather than just waiting for the next one,” he said.

Boddy, who wouldn’t go as far as calling the thefts a ‘rash,’ said police have put extra patrols out.

“A lot of these thefts go unreported. We need witnesses to come forward,” he said, reminding residents and business owners to report any break-in — big or small.

Bailao encouraged residents and business owners to do the same.

“Anytime your car, your garage, your business gets broken into, please report it. It’s important to create patterns and understand the neighbourhood,” she said.

“For police to really do that, they need a report. It is really important.”

Bailao said 11 Division officers will be addressing the break-ins publicly at a community event Tuesday evening. It will take place at the ‘Light up the Laneway’ unveiling between Pauline and Brock avenues, north of Bloor Street West, at 6 p.m.