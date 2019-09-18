Suspect in tire, rim thefts at Toronto-area GO stations arrested in Brantford: police

Halton police have made an arrest, as a result of an investigation into reported thefts involving vehicle tires and rims at the Aldershot GO station.

Investigators say tactical units executed an early morning search of a residence in Brantford around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police arrested Kenneth Anderson Davis, 29, of Brantford and have charged him with 43 offences related to theft under $5000, mischief, property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Police also seized a 2004 GMC Yukon truck but did not reveal whether it was connected to Davis’ charge for theft of a motor vehicle.

Since mid-August, police say there were 21 thefts from the parking lots of four GO stations. The incidents at Aldershot, Oakville, Bronte and Burlington stations, with most taking place at Aldershot and Oakville.

“Certainly whoever is doing this is experienced and they know what they’re looking for and they’re able to [get] them off rather quickly,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

Most of the connected thefts saw rims and tires stolen from pickup trucks and SUVs, according to Anderson.

The most notable theft was featured in a photo posted on Reddit from user phirleh, taken Tuesday, Sept. 10 around 6 p.m. showing a black 4×4 Chevy Silverado with all of its wheels removed.

Speaking to the Aldershot incidents, Halton police said there were four other theft reports of a similar nature to the one pictured — two in the north parking lot from Sept. 3 and 4, respectively, and two in the south parking lot on Aug. 21 and 29.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins called the thefts “shocking” and “upsetting.”

“We do whatever we can to minimize the risk but are asking our customers to work with us to minimize the risk for their own personal vehicle,” she said.

In all of the reported incidents, police said the rims and tires were taken and the vehicles were left on blocks.

