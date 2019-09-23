Drugs, guns found raid on Peguis First Nation home

Five people are facing charges following a raid at a home on Peguis First Nation.

Police executed a search warrant at the home Friday at 6:30 a.m.

Once inside, Fisher Branch RCMP say officers found a large sum of cash, 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of pot, two handguns, and one high-powered rifle.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Peguis First Nation

Four men and a woman, all from Peguis First Nation, have been arrested and charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Police reveal drugs, cash and cutting agent used in Winnipeg drug trafficking