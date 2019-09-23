Drugs, guns found raid on Peguis First Nation home
Five people are facing charges following a raid at a home on Peguis First Nation.
Police executed a search warrant at the home Friday at 6:30 a.m.
Once inside, Fisher Branch RCMP say officers found a large sum of cash, 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of pot, two handguns, and one high-powered rifle.
Four men and a woman, all from Peguis First Nation, have been arrested and charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.
