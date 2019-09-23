Crime
September 23, 2019 12:44 pm

Drugs, guns found raid on Peguis First Nation home

By Online producer  Global News

Police found drugs, guns, and cash during a raid in Peguis First Nation Friday.

RCMP Handout
A A

Five people are facing charges following a raid at a home on Peguis First Nation.

Police executed a search warrant at the home Friday at 6:30 a.m.

Once inside, Fisher Branch RCMP say officers found a large sum of cash, 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of pot, two handguns, and one high-powered rifle.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Peguis First Nation

Four men and a woman, all from Peguis First Nation, have been arrested and charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Police reveal drugs, cash and cutting agent used in Winnipeg drug trafficking

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug raid
Drugs
Fisher Branch RCMP
Manitoba RCMP
Peguis First Nation
pot
Raid

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.