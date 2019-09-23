Aron Eisenberg, Nog on ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,’ dies at age 50

Aron Eisenberg, the American actor, filmmaker and photographer, died on Saturday. He was 50.

The entertainer was best known for his role on the popular Star Trek spin-off series, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999), as the much-beloved Ferengi alien, Nog. He was present for all seven seasons of the show.

Throughout his life and career, Eisenberg appeared in a variety of different films and TV shows, including The Wonder Years, Tales From the Crypt, The Secret World of Alex Mack and Star Trek: Voyager.

Eisenberg’s widow, Malissa Longo, confirmed her husband’s death in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday evening.

“It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” she wrote.

His cause of death was not given.

READ MORE: Leonard Cohen’s first posthumous album revealed — ‘Thanks for the Dance’

“While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer,” said Longo.

She revealed that the couple had secretly wedded late last year and were hoping to later reveal the news with a large celebration.

“We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018,” she wrote. “We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money.”

Eisenberg and Longo were married for less than nine months.

“There will never be another light like Aron’s,” wrote Longo. “The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally.”

On Sunday morning, the official Star Trek website published an article further confirming Eisenberg’s passing and celebrating his life and career.

READ MORE: Sean Bean has had it with dying (in movies), says he has to ‘start surviving’

“StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Aron Eisenberg,” the site read.

Furthermore, the popular website revealed that Eisenberg was diagnosed, again, with kidney failure. He underwent a second kidney transplant in late 2015.

The actor had his first operation at the age of 17. It stunted his growth. He was five feet tall.

Our first birthday dinner as Mr. & Mrs., was also the last birthday dinner we would share together.

The one person I want talk to the most, isn't here…

Rough morning. 💔 pic.twitter.com/6drDmxmdsJ — Malíssa Longo (@Malissa_Longo) September 23, 2019

Eisenberg reportedly spent four months on a waiting list before finding a match in his friend Beth Bernstein, who offered to donate her kidney after seeing a Facebook post he made about the operation.

“She is just so incredibly selfless to give to me like this,” Eisenberg told StarTrek.com shortly after the operation. “Words cannot express my gratitude to her.”

READ MORE: Chris Cornell’s 15-year-old daughter releases 1st song, ‘Far Away Places’

In wake of the news, fans and close friends of Eisenberg took to social media to share some of their memories of the beloved star.

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend…you will be missed. There are no words… https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

Aron Eisenberg's wife Malissa wrote a beautiful, moving tribute honoring Aron. It sums up how those of us who were privileged to be his friend feel about Aron. Yes, Malissa, his was a unique light that will never be extinguished. Aron rests now Malissa. May the Lord comfort you. — Robert Beltran (@robertbeltran74) September 22, 2019

My eyes are blinded by tears. My ears are deafened by sobs. It’s Sunday morning and you are no longer on earth but in the heavens @AronEisenberg #DS9 — Penny Johnson Jerald (@PennyJJerald) September 22, 2019

We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, @AronEisenberg. We will always love you and Nog💔 We love you, Malissa. You are family, and you always will be🙏 https://t.co/yaOXTNbeAy — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

@AronEisenberg was a friend of mine. Tonight it’s hard to think of anything else except maybe to be reminded that all we have is each other to hold on to, to see us through, to give meaning to our lives. It’s going to be a long night. — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) September 22, 2019

Eisenberg was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 6, 1969. He is survived by Longo and his two sons, as reported by Variety.

— With files from the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis