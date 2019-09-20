Chris Cornell’s 15-year-old daughter releases 1st song, ‘Far Away Places’

The daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has released her first single at just 15.

Not only does Far Away Places serve as Toni Cornell’s debut effort, but it’s also one of the last songs her father produced before his tragic death in May 2017.

Though the grunge icon produced the song for his daughter, she wrote and composed the piece herself when she was 12 years old.

Her first notable music performance was made at the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert, in commemoration of her father. She performed alongside Ziggy Marley for an emotional cover of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song.

Far Away Places was pushed and released through all major streaming platforms on Friday morning.

Before its official worldwide release, Far Away Places was featured in a short film of the same name, which was directed by Tatiana Sharks — a longtime friend of the Cornell family.

The movie has been featured in multiple international film festivals, and the song itself even won awards at a handful of them.

All proceeds from Far Away Places are to be donated to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC).

The NYSPCC was the world’s first children’s protection foundation. Its mission is to reduce child abuse and neglect through a plethora of prevention programs that aim to improve the quality of lives for children who are struggling, and to ensure their safety.

Far Away Places can be streamed via Spotify.

It’s unclear if Toni Cornell worked on any other music with her father, or if she has plans to release any additional singles or a full album.

