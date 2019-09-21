Man in 20s struck and killed by car in Pickering, police say

PICKERING – Durham Regional Police say a man in his early twenties has died after being struck by a car in Pickering early Saturday.

Officers say they were called to the rural area of Concession 3 Road and Altona Road at about 12:30 a.m. by a person who was on scene.

Officers add that it is unclear whether the driver of the car remained at the site of the collision.

The immediate area was closed for several hours for the police investigation, but officers expected it to be reopened later Saturday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.