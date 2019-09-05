Man charged after allegedly leading Durham police on 100-kilometre chase

Durham Regional Police have released helicopter video showing part of a chase investigators say spanned nearly 100 kilometres and lasted for an hour Wednesday night.

The video appears to show a pickup truck travelling at high speeds, in the wrong lane, and eventually coming to a stop as sparks fly off the vehicle.

In a news release on Thursday, police said officers received a call around 10:15 p.m. with reports of a suspicious pickup truck in an RV compound on Rundle Road in Clarington.

The Durham police Air1 helicopter responded along with a police cruiser.

Police said once the cruiser approached the suspicious vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. Investigators later confirmed the pickup truck was stolen from the Kingston area.

The police helicopter tracked the vehicle as it travelled through commercial and residential areas in Bowmanville, before getting on Hwy. 401 westbound and then travelling through residential areas in Whitby.

Investigators said the vehicle then got on Hwy. 401 eastbound, exited at Bowmanville Avenue and travelled along Highway 57 before officers were able to hit it with spike strips.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on Hwy. 7.

Throughout the chase, officers tracked the vehicle with the helicopter which investigators said allowed ground units to follow from a safe distance.

George Maxwell, 48, of Kawartha Lakes has since been charged with 20 offences in connection with the incident, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and driving while under suspension.