September 20, 2019 5:12 pm

Loaded shotgun discovered in abandoned duffel bag in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Picutred are the sawed-off shotgun, machete, ammunition and balaclava in duffel bag abandoned in a Kelowna alley on Thursday.

Courtesy: Gorden James/ Global News
It was a shocking discovery that has shaken a Kelowna neighborhood.

“Everyone is really shocked and concerned,” said area resident Gorden James. “Disbelief.”

Late Thursday afternoon, James’ wife was coming home when a duffel bag left on the side of an alleyway near her home caught her eye.

She began opening it and when she realized there was a firearm and other suspicious items inside, she quickly called her husband.

Picutred are the sawed-off shotgun, machete, ammunition and balaclava in duffel bag abandoned in a Kelowna alley on Thursday.

Courtesy: Gorden James/ Global News
Picutred are the sawed-off shotgun, machete, ammunition and balaclava in duffel bag abandoned in a Kelowna alley on Thursday.

Courtesy: Gorden James/ Global News

“We opened the bag to see what was in it, carefully, and we could basically see the outline of the shot gun and that’s when we called the RCMP,” James said.

James said when RCMP arrived at the alleyway which is located between Lawrence and Bernard Avenues near the Apple Bowl, they found more disturbing items inside the bag.

“There were three more shells with the weapon, a bag that had at least another dozen shells, there was a mini-machete, a balaclava, a crackpipe and various garments of clothing,” James said.

James said the bag’s contents troubled him as he thought about what they could be used for.

“A robbery, home invasion; nothing good,” he said.

Kelowna RCMP confirm the 12-gauge shotgun was loaded.

“Frontline officers attended the location and seized the modified and loaded 12-gauge shotgun, along with ammunition and other items,” Const. Lesley Smith said. “The seized firearm has been sent to our Forensic Laboratory for further analysis in an effort to identify a possible suspect and determine whether or not the firearm is related to a criminal offence.”

Smith is praising the couple for recognizing the seriousness of the situation and contacting police.

Anyone with information about the bag, its contents and a possible suspect associated to the items is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers by leaving an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

 

 

