Peterborough woman charged with break and enter at Lansdowne Street residence

A Peterborough woman has been charged with breaking and entering after a reported altercation at a Lansdowne Street residence last month.

The Peterborough Police Service says the woman broke into a residence on Aug. 19. Once inside, the owner confronted the woman, and police say a physical altercation broke out.

The woman reportedly left the residence, and police were called.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for the accused, police say.

On Thursday, police arrested Heather McCrea, 38, of Peterborough, and charged her with one count of break and enter.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

