September 19, 2019 10:54 am

Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife during fight

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police say officers recovered a knife from the suspect after responding to a report about the incident.

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a knife during a fight on Wednesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says two individuals at a Park Street South residence got into a verbal argument over a pair of shoes at around 10 p.m. The argument reportedly turned physical and continued outside the residence, eventually moving onto the roadway, police said.

Once on the road, police allege one of the individuals pulled out a knife from his waistband and started to wave it around in “a dangerous manner.”

A driver who witnessed the incident called police, who say officers responded and found the two individuals. According to police, a knife was recovered from the accused.

Riley Cole, 18, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with a weapons offence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

