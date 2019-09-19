Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife during fight

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a knife during a fight on Wednesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says two individuals at a Park Street South residence got into a verbal argument over a pair of shoes at around 10 p.m. The argument reportedly turned physical and continued outside the residence, eventually moving onto the roadway, police said.

READ MORE: Young man charged after 3 people stabbed in downtown Peterborough — police

Once on the road, police allege one of the individuals pulled out a knife from his waistband and started to wave it around in “a dangerous manner.”

A driver who witnessed the incident called police, who say officers responded and found the two individuals. According to police, a knife was recovered from the accused.

Riley Cole, 18, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with a weapons offence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

WATCH: Suspect in Kingston knife attack named, described as a ‘good kid’ with demons