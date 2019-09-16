Crime
September 16, 2019 12:12 pm
Updated: September 16, 2019 12:17 pm

Young man charged after 3 people stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Three people suffered stab wounds following a fight in downtown Peterborough early Sunday.

A young man has been charged with assault following multiple stabbings in downtown Peterborough early Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on King Street.

Police say two groups of people became involved in a physical altercation on the street. It’s alleged that during the fight, a man pulled a knife from his pants pocket and stabbed three people.

Two people were stabbed in the stomach and one another person sustained a minor cut to the leg, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest one of man.

Hunter Hughes, 18, of Peterborough was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.

Police did not release the address of the accused.

