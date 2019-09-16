Young man charged after 3 people stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police

A young man has been charged with assault following multiple stabbings in downtown Peterborough early Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on King Street.

READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing in downtown Peterborough

Police say two groups of people became involved in a physical altercation on the street. It’s alleged that during the fight, a man pulled a knife from his pants pocket and stabbed three people.

Two people were stabbed in the stomach and one another person sustained a minor cut to the leg, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest one of man.

Hunter Hughes, 18, of Peterborough was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.

Police did not release the address of the accused.

WATCH: Stabbings in Peterborough in August