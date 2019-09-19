‘Racism is wrong regardless of when it happens’: Londoners on Trudeau controversy

Local Liberal candidates and Londoners are reacting to the images of Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau in racist makeup.

Federal Liberal candidate for London Fanshawe, Mohamad Hamoud, is speaking out about the scandal.

“I think it was insensitive and the wrong thing to do,” Hamoud said.

“This is something that happened 20 years ago,” he continued. “It definitely doesn’t excuse it and it does not make it right, but I think we need to look at who the person is and what they have done.”

Hamoud added that it’s important to remember Trudeau is human and people do make mistakes.

I am deeply disappointed to see the images of Justin Trudeau published in the last 24 hours. Our government, under his leadership, has worked tirelessly to champion equality, diversity and inclusion – and this will not change. — Kate Young (@KateYoungMP) September 19, 2019

Both Peter Fragiskatos, Liberal candidate for London North Centre, and Kate Young, London West candidate, also spoke out about the images.

Young said she is disappointed and disturbed.

“Racism is wrong regardless of when it happens,” she said. “I don’t believe he is racist today, but 18 years ago he was obviously oblivious as to how his costume would be interpreted.”

Fragiskatos reached out to his constituents over Twitter, calling on Trudeau to apologies.

While I have never been a victim of racism, I know and understand why many of my constituents are feeling deeply hurt today. It was important for the Prime Minister to apologize and his message was sincere. We must all strive to do better. — Peter Fragiskatos (@pfragiskatos) September 19, 2019

In the last 24 hours, three separate incidents have come to light with the Liberal leader in either blackface or brownface.

There are three videos and one photo of Trudeau, ranging in age from his teens to 29 years of age.

The video, obtained exclusively by Global News, shows Trudeau covered in what appears to be dark makeup and raising his hands in the air while laughing, sticking his tongue out and making faces.

The video was shot in the early 1990s, but it’s not clear where it takes place and it does not appear the video was shot at the same time as the other photos.

Meanwhile, Londoners have had mixed reactions, describing the images as a significant issue, wrong, and also not a big deal.

“It went a little bit too far,” said retiree Nick Lyons. “I think that if he was going to wear a costume, wear a costume, but to go completely blackface is unusual to say the most.”

Waitress Donna Caruso, meanwhile, doesn’t think he meant to harm anyone.

“We can’t always be held accountable for our actions we made when we were younger, because I know when I was younger I made a lot of unwise decisions,” she said.

At a press conference, Trudeau apologized, adding he regrets doing it and he should have known better.

The election is set to take place on Oct. 21.