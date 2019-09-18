Truck driver charged after alleged hit-and-run in Chesley, Ont.

A 48-year-old man from the Georgian Bluffs has been charged with impaired driving following an alleged hit-and-run that took place in Chesley, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a transport truck struck a parked car and continued to drive around Chesley.

An officer on patrol then located the truck on Bruce County Road 10 in Elderslie Township, police say.

OPP say the driver was found to be drinking alcohol and was charged with impaired driving.

Officers say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The accused, Bradley Krampien, will appear in court Oct. 16.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

