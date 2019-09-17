2 charged after over 80 grams of suspected cocaine seized during traffic stop in Bradford: police

Two people have been charged after officers seized 80 grams of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Bradford on Monday just before midnight, South Simcoe police say.

An officer on Barrie Street pulled over a vehicle with one functioning headlight, police say.

An investigation then revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended due to his driving history, police add, and he was placed under arrest.

After searching the driver, a quantity of white powder suspected to be cocaine was found, officers say.

Afterward, an additional amount of more than 80 grams of suspected cocaine and cash was found in the car, police add.

After the drugs were found in the vehicle, a passenger was also arrested, officers say.

A 30-year-old Pefferlaw, Ont. man was charged with possession of suspected cocaine, trafficking, operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a recognizance, police say.

A 23-year-old Tiny, Ont. woman was charged with possession of suspected cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime, police add.

The driver was held for a bail hearing and the passenger was released with an October court date.

