Missing East Gwillimbury man found dead: police

A 53-year-old East Gwillimbury man who was reported missing in July was found dead last Monday, York Regional Police say.

At about 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, officers say they were called to a rural property in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Green Lane after human remains were reportedly found.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and confirmed that the remains belonged to Robert John Weiss, who had been missing since July 12, police say.

According to police, Weiss’ death is not being considered suspicious.

Officers say Weiss was last in contact with his family by telephone on July 8. A family member attempted to contact Weiss on July 15 but could not reach him, which was out of character, police add.

Anyone with information regarding Weiss can contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.