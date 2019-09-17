Traffic
September 17, 2019

1 charged following fatal collision in New Tecumseth, SIU invokes mandate

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal collision that took place in New Tecumseth, Ont. on Monday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Police say an officer began to follow a black sedan on Line 6, onto Sideroad 20.

After losing sight of the vehicle, the officer came across a crash at the intersection of 5th Line and Sideroad 20 involving the black sedan and a white sedan at about 11:40 p.m., OPP add.

Both vehicles were stopped in the southeast ditch of the intersection, police say, and the occupants in both cars suffered from injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Buckley, 23, from Bradford, was charged with dangerous operation causing death and failure to comply with a probation order, OPP say.

Police say Buckley suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the white sedan were transported to an area hospital by Georgian Ambulance, police add.

The 36-year-old female passenger from Barrie later died as a result of her injuries, officers say, and the driver of the white sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Buckley is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Oct. 24.

