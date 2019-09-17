1 charged following fatal collision in New Tecumseth, SIU invokes mandate
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal collision that took place in New Tecumseth, Ont. on Monday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.
Police say an officer began to follow a black sedan on Line 6, onto Sideroad 20.
READ MORE: 2 injured after serious collision in Chatsworth, Ont.
After losing sight of the vehicle, the officer came across a crash at the intersection of 5th Line and Sideroad 20 involving the black sedan and a white sedan at about 11:40 p.m., OPP add.
Both vehicles were stopped in the southeast ditch of the intersection, police say, and the occupants in both cars suffered from injuries.
As a result of the investigation, Ryan Buckley, 23, from Bradford, was charged with dangerous operation causing death and failure to comply with a probation order, OPP say.
READ MORE: 2 young drivers test positive for drugs following collision in Innisfil: police
Police say Buckley suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
The driver and passenger in the white sedan were transported to an area hospital by Georgian Ambulance, police add.
CLEAR: ROAD CLOSURE: 5th Li at Sideroad 20 #NewTecumseth – lanes are now clear and all roads re-opened. ^lw
— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 17, 2019
The 36-year-old female passenger from Barrie later died as a result of her injuries, officers say, and the driver of the white sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Buckley is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Oct. 24.
WATCH: SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.