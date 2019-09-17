Crime
September 17, 2019 12:02 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 12:05 pm

School bus crash near Conestogo injures 2 children: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say all students on the bus were able to safely evacuate following the crash.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say two children were injured after a school bus rolled over into a ditch near Conestogo on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. for a report that a bus had rolled over into a ditch near the intersection of New Jerusalem Road and Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township.

They say the bus was carrying around 24 children, all of whom were able to evacuate the bus safely.

Two of the children reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Police have closed the road as they investigate the incident.

