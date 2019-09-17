School bus crash near Conestogo injures 2 children: police
Waterloo Regional Police say two children were injured after a school bus rolled over into a ditch near Conestogo on Tuesday morning.
Police say officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. for a report that a bus had rolled over into a ditch near the intersection of New Jerusalem Road and Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township.
READ MORE: Teen from Mitchell, Ont., victim of fatal crash in Woolwich — police
They say the bus was carrying around 24 children, all of whom were able to evacuate the bus safely.
Two of the children reportedly suffered minor injuries.
READ MORE: Skateboarder injured in collision in Woolwich Township
Police have closed the road as they investigate the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.