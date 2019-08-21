Skateboarder injured in collision in Woolwich Township

Line 86 in Woolwich Township was closed for several hours between Floradale Road and Reid Woods Drive on Tuesday night for a collision involving a skateboarder, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two teens were riding their skateboards east along Line 86 when one was rear-ended by a motorist.

READ MORE: Waterloo police dog tracks down little girl missing in Woolwich cornfield

The skateboarder was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the road was closed for several hours as they investigated the matter.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in pair of Woolwich Township break-ins

Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.