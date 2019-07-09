Police release video of suspects in pair of Woolwich Township break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police released a video on Twitter of suspects in a pair of recent break-ins in Woolwich Township.

In the video, two people are seen getting out a of a dark-coloured SUV before they appear to enter an open garage. They are seen leaving a short time later.

Continuing to investigate two break and enters at residences in the area of Notre Dame Avenue in Woolwich that occurred on July 7, 2019. Looking to identify the individuals and vehicle in the video. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with any info. https://t.co/PGGfR5u52U pic.twitter.com/EXSQ4RufMy — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 9, 2019

Police say the two individuals entered at least two open garages on Notre Dame Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. They left with personal property.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building: police

Police are reminding Waterloo residents about the importance of keeping homes, garage doors and vehicles locked at all times.

They are also asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Video released of suspect in Kitchener sexual assault