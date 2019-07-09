Police release video of suspects in pair of Woolwich Township break-ins
Waterloo Regional Police released a video on Twitter of suspects in a pair of recent break-ins in Woolwich Township.
In the video, two people are seen getting out a of a dark-coloured SUV before they appear to enter an open garage. They are seen leaving a short time later.
Police say the two individuals entered at least two open garages on Notre Dame Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. They left with personal property.
READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building: police
Police are reminding Waterloo residents about the importance of keeping homes, garage doors and vehicles locked at all times.
They are also asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Video released of suspect in Kitchener sexual assault
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.