Break-ins
July 9, 2019 4:10 pm

Police release video of suspects in pair of Woolwich Township break-ins

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are hoping to speak with the individuals in a new video posted to social media.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police released a video on Twitter of suspects in a pair of recent break-ins in Woolwich Township.

In the video, two people are seen getting out a of a dark-coloured SUV before they appear to enter an open garage. They are seen leaving a short time later.

Police say the two individuals entered at least two open garages on Notre Dame Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. They left with personal property.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building: police

Police are reminding Waterloo residents about the importance of keeping homes, garage doors and vehicles locked at all times.

They are also asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Video released of suspect in Kitchener sexual assault

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break-ins
news
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Woolwich
Woolwich crime
Woolwich news
Woolwich Township

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.